Johnson has 25, W. Kentucky turns back Austin Peay 97-92 - WSMV Channel 4

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Que Johnson scored 25 points, including three free throws in the final 24 seconds and Western Kentucky held off Austin Peay 97-92 on Wednesday night after letting a 22-point second-half lead slip to three in the last minute.

After shooting 57 percent in the first half for a 47-40 lead, the Hilltoppers used a 17-0 run to lead 64-43 less than five minutes into the second half. The lead was still 16 midway through the half before the Governors made 10 straight shots and were within 84-81 after Josh Robinson's 3-pointer with 4:57 to play.

The Hilltoppers (6-7) built the lead back to 10 with two minutes left but Robinson hit a 3 and Zach Glotta had three free throws and a 3, his only points of the game, making it 93-90 with 50.9 seconds to go.

Thomas finished with 18 points, Justin Johnson 17 and Ben Lawson 14, tying his career high, for the Hilltoppers, who had season-high points for the first half and the game.

Robinson had 26 points, his fifth-straight 20-point game, and Jared Savage 24, both hitting five 3s, for the Governors (4-10).

