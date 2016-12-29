Titans say Marcus Mariota had surgery for broken leg - WSMV Channel 4

Titans say Marcus Mariota had surgery for broken leg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota has had surgery for his broken right leg, and Titans officials say the procedure is "considered a success."

Mariota had surgery late Wednesday afternoon in Charlotte, North Carolina, to place a plate over his broken right fibula.

The Titans confirmed Wednesday night that Mariota was out of surgery.

The second-year quarterback broke his leg Dec. 24 in a 38-17 loss to Jacksonville and was carted off. The Titans placed him on injured reserve Tuesday, and Mariota will need four to five months of rehabilitation.

Mariota finished with a 95.6 passer rating that ranks third in franchise history and he is the first quarterback in team history to post back-to-back seasons with a passer rating of 90 or better.

