TDOT worker struck on I-40 dies from injuries

JR Rogers was changing a tire on I-40 when he was hit. (Source: Family photos / Caring Bridge)

The TDOT employee who was struck by a car on Interstate 40 on Christmas Eve has died.

James "J.R." Rogers II was helping to change a tire for a family stranded near the Old Hickory Boulevard exit in Hermitage when he was hit.

Rogers had his TDOT Help truck parked behind the Honda Pilot on the right shoulder. According to Metro Nashville Police, his flashing lights were activated and there was a message board alerting drivers about the hazard.

The driver of the Honda Pilot was holding a flashlight while Rogers changed the tire, but Rogers told him to get back into the car because it was too dangerous. Rogers was hit minutes later.

A spokesperson for Vanderbilt University Medical Center confirmed Rogers died just after 10 p.m. Wednesday. According to a news release from TDOT, Rogers died from complications from his injuries.

Rogers, 30, had been working for TDOT for less than a year. He leaves behind his 5-year-old son and his girlfriend of three years.

Rogers is the third TDOT employee to be killed in the line of duty this year. Back in April, 65-year-old David Younger was struck and killed by a semi truck along I-40 in Hickman County. In July, James Hopkins was killed while flagging traffic in Crockett County.

The accused driver, 37-year-old Dennis Castellanos-Moreno, is charged with driving without a license, driving without insurance and failure to use due care.

Castellanos-Moreno told police he was driving on I-40 when a car in front of him began to brake. He said he braked, causing his Toyota Scion to go into a spin, hitting Rogers and the Honda Pilot.

According to police, Castellanos-Moreno did not show any signs of impairment.

The Metro Nashville Police Department says additional charges will be considered for Castellanos-Moreno when the case is handed over to the district attorney's office.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

We are grieving the loss of our coach and friend, JR Rogers. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends pic.twitter.com/TjB1RYpptn — Cheatham County High (@cheathamcubs) December 29, 2016

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.