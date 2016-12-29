Police ID man killed in Spring Hill officer-involved shooting

The shooting happened outside this home on Weaver Farm Lane. (WSMV)

The TBI is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting at a home in Spring Hill.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Susan Niland said the Spring Hill police officer responded to a "domestic disturbance" on the 1100 block of Weaver Farm Lane around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

When the officer arrived, police say Christopher Blake Tucker came outside the house. Tucker reportedly got into some type of "encounter" with the officer, which is when the officer shot Tucker.

Tucker, 28, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The TBI is investigating what led up to the shooting and if Tucker was armed. Spring Hill police officers do not wear body cameras.

Officials said the officer was not injured in the incident. They have not released the name of the officer.

Channel 4 went to the victim's home and spoke with his mother. She said her son was "maliciously shot" and that he has children.

In a Facebook post, Tucker’s mother said he was unarmed. But she later told Channel 4 her son had two knives on him that he dropped when police asked if he was armed.

Channel 4 reached out to Spring Hill police about Tucker’s mother’s allegations, but they said they would wait to respond until the investigation is complete.

The district attorney's office requested the TBI's assistance in the investigation.

