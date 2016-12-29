Teenager dies after crash at West Creek HS - WSMV Channel 4

Teenager dies after crash at West Creek HS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A teenager has died from her injuries after a crash at West Creek High School on Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck happened just before 4 p.m. on the grounds of the school on W. Creek Coyote Trail.

The 15-year-old girl was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police said Thursday evening that the victim had died.

Officials have not released the girl's name. It's not clear if she is a student at the school.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

