Mt. Juliet runaway teen located in Sumner County

Luke Vogel has been missing since Monday morning. (Source: Mt. Juliet PD)

Police in Mt. Juliet say a runaway teen has been found.

Luke Vogel, 17, ran away from his mother while they were shopping at the Providence Marketplace on Monday morning.

Police tweeted Thursday afternoon that Vogel had been in Sumner County found thanks to a citizen’s tip.

I just got word that detectives successfully located Luke in Sumner County. A citizen tip and good investigative work led to his location. https://t.co/V9oy7vl7Tp — Lt. Tyler Chandler (@TylerJChandler) December 29, 2016

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates to this story.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.