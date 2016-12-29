Mt. Juliet runaway teen located in Sumner County - WSMV Channel 4

Mt. Juliet runaway teen located in Sumner County

Luke Vogel has been missing since Monday morning. (Source: Mt. Juliet PD) Luke Vogel has been missing since Monday morning. (Source: Mt. Juliet PD)
MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) -

Police in Mt. Juliet say a runaway teen has been found.

Luke Vogel, 17, ran away from his mother while they were shopping at the Providence Marketplace on Monday morning.

Police tweeted Thursday afternoon that Vogel had been in Sumner County found thanks to a citizen’s tip.

