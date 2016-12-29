Fire destroys north Nashville home; Cause remains under investigation

Firefighters responded to the home on Free Silver Road around 10 p.m. (WSMV)

A vacant home in north Nashville was destroyed in a fire overnight.

Firefighters responded to 907 Free Silver Rd. around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

They say they saw flames shooting out of the left side of the home when they arrived.

The house was already gutted and is a complete loss. Firefighters fought to keep the flames from spreading to nearby homes.

Officials on scene said it appears no one was living there at the time.

Fire investigators are looking into the cause. They say the house has caught on fire before.

