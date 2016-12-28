Fatal crashes, unintentional shootings, murders on the rise this year in TN

For many, the New Year is a time to look forward and making changes.

But for many in law enforcement, it’s a time to look back at the numbers from this year and see where improvements can be made.

"We talk about the numbers, but the thing is those are lives lost and families that are affected," said Sgt. Travis Plotzer with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

There have been more than 1,000 fatal crashes on the highways in Tennessee this year. In Nashville alone, there have been 43 more fatal wrecks than in 2015.

"Right now I'm going to tell you it seems like distracted driving is at an epidemic level," Plotzer said.

Motorcycle accidents are also up by more than 20 this year.

"Fatal crashes are up this year, and that is not something we are happy about. We are very concerned by it, that's why we have beefed up our enforcement efforts,” Plotzer said.

When it comes to firearm statistics, unintentional shootings have almost doubled this year in Tennessee.

Safe Tennessee Project has tracked 82 accidental shootings involving adults and children so far this year.

The latest was on Tuesday night on Interstate 440 when a driver accidentally shot himself in the calf.

Earlier that day in Mt. Juliet, a 16-year-old boy was unintentionally shot in the neck.

Beth Joslin Roth, policy director with Safe Tennessee Project, said she can't pinpoint the reason the numbers are up, but she is worried.

"The rise in the number of these adult unintentional shootings concerns us, especially as our state continues to expand where guns can be carried,” Roth said.

Murders in Tennessee are also on the rise.

Channel 4 does not have the final statistics from 2016, but the FBI released a report earlier this year saying murder rates rose significantly in 25 of the nation's 100 largest cities. Half of the rise occurred in seven cities, including Nashville.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.