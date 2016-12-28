Body of missing Nashville man found in Marion County lake

Charles Pitts Jr. was last seen on Dec. 5. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

The body of a missing Nashville man has been recovered from a Marion County lake.

Metro police said Charles Pitts Jr.’s body was found in Nickajack Lake last Thursday. He was identified through his dental records.

Pitts was last seen on Dec. 5 at his Paige Circle home. He had quit his job before his disappearance and reportedly had issues with depression.

Pitts’ vehicle was found near the lake. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation.

Police said there was no immediate indication of foul play.

