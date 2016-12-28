Mother wants answers after daughter found dead

A family is making a desperate plea for answers after their daughter’s body was found at a Nashville garbage facility.

Police have not said whether Ashley Brown was murdered, but her parents are convinced someone killed her.

“Something bad happened to my child,” said Julie Brown, Ashley’s mother.

Julie Brown said she is horrified thinking about the last few minutes of her daughter’s life.

Police said Ashley Brown was in a dumpster near the Park Central Apartments, which is how she ended up at a trash facility four days after she disappeared.

Investigators are asking anyone who knows what happened to contact them.

“Please come forward and tell the truth. Ashley deserves the truth. Whoever did this to her deserves to pay because they took someone out of this world that was not trash,” Julie Brown said.

Initial autopsy results were inconclusive. Police are not saying whether they believe she was murdered.

Julie Brown said the people who were staying with her daughter in the apartment before she disappeared are no longer speaking with her about what happened.

“They have stopped communicating with us at this point,” she said. “I don’t know what to think. If any of those people know something, I wish that they would come forward and say something. Just give us the truth. I want the truth.”

Julie Brown said she’ll keep fighting for answers until she learns how and why her daughter died.

“I’m trying to come to terms with the fact that she’s never going to call me again. I’m never going to get that photograph of her smiling, shiny face with her tongue sticking out,” Julie Brown said. “She was my sunshine. She was a ray of light. She was an awesome person.”

One of the workers who found Ashley Brown’s body told Channel 4 there was no blood and no obvious signs of trauma. Police said the same thing.

It could take several more weeks for the toxicology results to come back from the lab.

