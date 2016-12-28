Nashville couple cites Carrie Fisher as major inspiration

Tuesday, we heard of the passing of author, producer and actress Carrie Fisher.

For one Nashville couple, Fisher served as a major inspiration.

"In Return of the Jedi before Han and Luke find her and they're all reunited, they essentially dress her in a suede dress," said Leah D'Andrea-Lee, holding up a replica of the dress in the scene.

It's hung next to other Princess Leia outfits she sewed and embroidered, carefully replicating the ones from A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and The Return of the Jedi.

"This one she wears on Cloud City, just before she gets captured by Darth Vader," D'Andrea-Lee continued. "The slave bikini, that's my least favorite costume. My absolute least favorite."

As a young girl, she said there was a major impression made by Princess Leia and the actress who gave her that strength.

"She's very much a very strong, outspoken, independent woman," D'Andrea-Lee said. "Instantly, I was just immersed in the universe. It needed to be part of my life. I studied costume design and theater, so I could maybe one day work on a future Star Wars film or something equally awesome. I liked how she looked completely petite and demure, and as soon as she opened her mouth, it was like 'no, no.'"

D'Andrea-Lee remembered the day she met Fisher at an autograph signing.

"There was no way to put two sentences together," she said. "There was no, 'this is what you've meant to me, and this is how you've affected me.' It was more, 'I like Princess Leia, sign this for me please.'"

The autograph that came from that meeting reads, "Love to Leah from the other - Carrie Fisher."

The Star Wars fandom doesn't stop there.

"There's an electronics lab, and out here's the main shop," said D'Andrea-Lee's husband, Chris Lee, walking through the workshops of Make Nashville. "You may recognize some of these pieces from the Millennium Falcon hallway."

Lee is spearheading a project to build a full-scale Millennium Falcon replica, with crews across the country busy in workshops and garages to build parts of the project.

"We've mostly completed a 13-foot section of the hallway here at Make Nashville," he said.

"As soon as I met Leah, Leah as Leia, I knew that she was the one," Lee said, remembering their first meeting at a convention.

"I didn't," D'Andrea-Lee laughed.

"That's why we waited six more years," Lee said. "She told me she didn't want the typical, boring proposal."

On a very big day at an Orlando convention, after years of dating, D'Andrea-Lee was again playing Leia.

"I got in contact with the original jeweler who had crafted the necklace that Carrie Fisher wore in the first Star Wars movie and commissioned them to make a replica," said Lee, thinking back to the moment he proposed in the middle of dozens of Star Wars fans in costume.

"All the Leias started crying," he laughed.

"They're like, 'oh no', my makeup's going to start running," D'Andrea-Lee said. "It was my spectacle. Immediately, I started to cry. Immediately, Diet Coke in hand, and I'm instantly bawling."

Leah and Chris said inspirations can come from all sorts of places. Looking at their passions, ambitions and some of their happiest moments, they said Carrie Fisher, the icon, played a vital role. A day after her passing, they wanted to say "thank you."

"It may seem silly to a lot of people, but that strength and that brashness and that honesty helped shape so much of who I am today," D'Andrea-Lee said.

