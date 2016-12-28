Tennessee Fire Marshal will install free smoke alarms

The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office is partnering with the Red Cross to install free smoke alarms throughout three Nashville neighborhoods on Thursday.

The outreach event was started to fulfill the requests of Tennessee residents who filled out an online alarm form to apply for free smoke alarms and free installations.

The event is designed to raise awareness about fire hazards in winter when heating fires are the leading cause of fatal fires in Tennessee. To date, 18 Tennesseans have been killed in fires during December, including three fatalities in the Nashville area.

Alarms used in Thursday’s campaign are provided through the fire marshal's “Get Alarmed” program. Since 2012, the fire marshal has distributed over 136,000 smoke alarms statewide to 479 partnering organizations.

Last year, Tennessee's fire fatality rate was an all-time low.

Click here to request a free smoke alarm.

