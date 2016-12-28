Homeowner says leaning utility pole puts family in danger

Scott Moore of Mt. Juliet reached out to the Channel 4 I-Team for help repairing the leaning telephone pole outside his home. (WSMV)

A Mt. Juliet man says the damaged telephone pole in his yard is a safety hazard for him and his family.

When he wasn't able to get answers as to who is responsible for it, he called the Channel 4 I-Team for help.

Internet service providers and utility companies are supposed to do regular maintenance on their poles to make sure they're in good condition. But a homeowner in Mt. Juliet says the utility pole in his yard been leaning over for years.

Scott Moore said every time he calls to try and get it fixed, no one takes responsibility for it.

On Eagle Trace Drive in Mt. Juliet, one pole looks different than the rest.

"It draws attention,” Moore said.

The telephone pole in front of Moore’s house leans several feet to the right.

“Twelve years ago, it wasn't as crooked as it is today, I know that. It’s gotten more and more obvious as times gone on,” Moore said.

Moore said the wires have gotten looser as time has gone by.

"You can feel the transformer move when you pull it,” he said.

And the cracks on the pole keep getting bigger. Every time it storms or there’s strong wind, Moore said he worries about the pole falling right on top of his house.

"When it's windy, you can stand on the porch or be in the bonus room and look out and see there's some sway to it,” Moore said.

He has called NES repeatedly over the years but says they've told him it's not their responsibility. And when he has called his media service provider, TDS Telecom, Moore said he hasn’t been able to get anywhere.

"It's just a matter of whoever owns the pole, take it and make it safe,” Moore said.

That’s when Moore reached out to the I-Team.

“I just want a new pole or one I feel safe with,” He said.

Several phone calls and emails determined the pole is owned by TDS Telecom. In August, they decided the pole was unsafe and wrote a check to NES for $2,400 to fix it.

The check was cashed but the work was never done. Something TDS Regional Field Services Manager, Robert Coontz said he didn’t know until the I-Team called.

"Actually I thought the work was already completed in November. That’s when we paid for the services,” Coontz said.

Coontz said when it comes to fixing or replacing poles, NES has to do it for safety reasons.

"We have to have them change this pole out. It’s a lot of power, a lot of attachments. It’s a huge undertaking to change a pole out with that much attachments on it,” he said.

NES declined the I-Team’s request for an on-camera interview, but said they first notified TDS of the pole in 2014 and TDS said it didn't need to be replaced.

When NES was told again last month, they determined it did need to be replaced. And days after the I-Team started asking questions, Moore came home to a card on his door.

"It was a business card from NES and it just said, working on getting this pole replaced. If any questions please call me on the number on the front,” Moore said.

Workers showed up on Wednesday and replaced the pole.

Moore said he wishes it didn’t taken so long. He said he’s glad he and his family won’t have to worry anymore.

“I've just been so impressed with how Channel 4 acted so quickly, got results and made it all happen in just a short week. I feel real excited knowing it's going to be a safer pole and one that's not going to fall down or anything,” Coontz said.

While the new pole is up, NES said it is now TDS Telecom’s responsibility to transfer the cables to the new pole and remove the old pole from that homeowner’s yard. The I-Team will stay on top of this to see if that happens.

If you think there is a dangerous pole in your neighborhood, call your service provider. They are the ones responsible for making sure it gets fixed.

A spokeswoman with TDS told Channel 4 Friday the old pole has been removed and all equipment has been transferred to the new pole. TDS officials said they now consider this project complete.

