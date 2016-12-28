MTA plan to get buses around traffic more quickly

For some people in Nashville, the MTA bus is the only way they get around. But when the bus is stuck in traffic, so are those riders. That could be changing soon.

MTA is launching a plan to get buses on Murfreesboro Road moving through traffic a lot quicker.

Murfreesboro Pike has the second highest ridership out of any corridor in the city.

"We always have to … wait, and if they could get around that traffic, that would be great,” said Angela Bergen, who relies on the MTA bus as her only means of transportation. "Murfreesboro Road … from here you could take 30 minutes to get downtown.”

To alleviate some of the congestion, MTA will be adjusting traffic lights and changing some lanes. In some places, including the Donelson Pike, Bell Station and Nashboro Village intersections, the buses will have signals that can jump the light queue, making green lights longer, or earlier for buses.

In other places, buses can get around traffic altogether using a bus lane.

"I think it will help passengers from being late or being late to work or doctors’ appointments or what not," said Dennis Holder, who was running late to a job interview while waiting on a connecting bus.

Officials hope the upcoming changes will encourage more people to ride the bus and get them to their destinations more quickly.

The project on Murfreesboro Road is set to begin next year. Construction is expected to be completed over the next 18 months.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.