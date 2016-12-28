Middle Tennessee dismisses 2 assistant football coaches

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - Middle Tennessee has fired defensive coordinator Tyrone Nix and wide receivers coach Kez McCorvey.

Blue Raiders coach Rick Stockstill announced Wednesday that neither Nix nor McCorvey would be back on his staff in 2017. Stockstill said that he was "appreciative" of Nix and "grateful" to McCorvey and added that, "I want to wish them both the best in their future coaching endeavors."

Nix joined Stockstill's Middle Tennessee staff in 2012 after spending four seasons as Mississippi's defensive coordinator. He also had been a defensive coordinator at Southern Mississippi and a co-defensive coordinator at South Carolina.

Middle Tennessee went 8-5 this year but allowed over 50 points in each of its last two games, including a 52-35 Hawaii Bowl loss to Hawaii .

McCorvey had joined Middle Tennessee's staff this season.

