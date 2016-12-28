Nashville MTA to operate on holiday schedule on New Year's Day

Nashville Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule on New Year’s Day and the day after.

All Nashville MTA offices will be closed on both days in observance of the New Year.

MTA buses will operate on its normal schedule Saturday on New Year’s Eve. MTA will offer extended service on 15 bus routes and the Music City Circuit on New Year’s Eve, and the RTA will operate a special New Year’s Eve excursion train, which requires advance reservations.

To assist customers on New Year’s Eve, the customer care call center will be open until 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1.

For a list of bus routes operating on extended hours, visit the MTA website nashvillemta.org, call MTA Customer Care at 615-862-5950, or check one of the available real-time tools featuring information from the Music City Transit Tracker system.

RTA will not operate the Music City Star or express bus routes on Monday, Jan. 2. The RTA office will be closed both days.

