Tennessee breweries to brew high-gravity beers under new law in 2017

A new law will now allow Tennessee brewers to make beer with higher alcohol levels beginning in 2017.

All breweries will be able to produce high-gravity beer for the first time. Before the new law, breweries had to pay for a distillery license to make higher alcohol beer, which made expanding beer options financially difficult for most breweries.

"We're able to create high-gravity beer, and it's going to be defined as beer, which means it can go in a lot more places like grocery stores and restaurants that didn't have a liquor by the drink license," said Christian Spears, the founder of Tennessee Brew Works in Nashville.

Tennessee Brews Works is producing a few new high-gravity beers to roll out mid-January, including an American IPA and a Belgian triple. All breweries will be able to sell to more stores and restaurants.

Until this year, beers made in Tennessee were capped at 6.2 percent alcohol by volume. That level will rise to 10.1 percent in 2017.

"From in-state beers, they'll have a better variety and more to choose from," said Matt Simpson, the head brewer at Tennessee Brew Works.

It's a huge deal for brewers wanting to compete with the demand from out-of-state visitors.

"Nashville is a huge tourist destination, so everyone's like, 'What do you mean don't have a double IPA or an Imperial Stout?'" Simpson said.

Spears believes the new law pours money into more than one local industry.

"I think the byproduct of that will be a lot jobs. Manufacturers create a lot more jobs. A lot of businesses are derived from what we do here," Spears said. "Higher gravity beers tend to have a lot more opportunity to be more robust and aromatic. (They) can really stand up to some of these bigger dishes that are coming out of the culinary scene here in Nashville."

While breweries want people to enjoy the new beers, they also want everyone to be more aware of how much they consume under the new limits.

