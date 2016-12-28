Victim's cousin charged in deadly Midtown shooting

Metro police said a man has been charged with criminal homicide in the shooting death of his cousin in October.

Oshay Rutledge was fatally shot near the intersection of 18th Avenue and Church Street on Oct. 25.

Police said Wednesday that Charles Rutledge, the victim’s cousin, had been arrested and charged in the crime.

Police said Oshay Rutledge, 24, was in his car on 18th Avenue North near State Street when he got into an altercation with the gunman and was shot in the head.

He then drove to the intersection of 18th Avenue and Church Street before crashing and running for help.

Oshay Rutledge collapsed in front of a hookah bar about 100 feet away from his car. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

Police believe a drug-related dispute was the motive for the shooting.

Charles Rutledge, 25, was convicted on two felony drug counts in February of this year. He received six-year and three-year mostly probated sentences. Police said he was on supervised probation at the time of the murder.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates to this story.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.