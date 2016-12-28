Lyft announces Lyftie Awards for Nashville

The ride-share service Lyft has announced its 2016 “Lyftie Awards”, a program that celebrates local businesses with the most Lyft passenger drop-offs throughout the year.

Based on destination data from 2016, 150 restaurants, bars, venues, transit stops and destinations will receive Lyftie Awards. The Lyfties are divided into six categories and represent the most visited destinations.

Nashville’s Lyftie Winners for 2016 were:

Nashville also won a national Lyftie award for the most visited restaurant, which was Acme Feed & Seed. It is also one of top restaurants to be featured on Instagram in the country.

“As we head into the New Year, we take pause to look back on where Lyft has brought passengers and drivers in 2016,” Sam Nadler, general manager of Lyft Nashville, said in a release. “These businesses are core to what makes the community so unique, and we’re thrilled to dedicate to them this year’s Lyftie Awards.”

National Lyftie Award winners will receive a special plaque, and regional winners will receive a sticker to display inside the window of their establishment.

