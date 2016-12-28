Near-capacity crowd expected for Music City Bowl

More than 68,000 people are expected to attend Friday’s Music City Bowl game between Tennessee and Nebraska.

Police are encouraging fans to arrive early at Nissan Stadium.

Nissan Stadium parking lots will open at 8:30 a.m. for those who have purchased parking passes, which are now sold out. There is no cash parking at the stadium.

The gates open at 12:30 p.m. The bowl game kicks off 2:30 p.m.

Tennessee’s “Vol Walk” will begin at 12:15 p.m. near the Titans Pro Shop on the east side of the stadium.

Police said the traffic plan for the Music City Bowl will mirror that used for Titans games. The Woodland Street Bridge will close at 11:30 a.m. and will then only be available to pedestrians and shuttle buses.

Gray Line of Tennessee will offer a shuttle service from Greer Stadium and the Renaissance Hotel beginning at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $15 per person round trip.

No backpacks or duffel bags are permitted in Nissan Stadium. Anything larger than a clutch-style purse must be a clear plastic bag. Medical items are excluded.

Broadway from 1st to 5th avenues is closed now through Saturday morning for bowl game festivities.

