Coffee County Rescue Squad saves dog from Duck River waterfall

It's being called a Christmas miracle in Coffee County.

The Coffee County Rescue Squad saved the life of a dog that got swept into the Duck River. It started Christmas Day at Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park near Manchester.

Koda, an Australian Cattle dog, slipped into the river near Big Falls. The dog survived 24 hours before the daring rescue.

Wednesday, Koda and her owner Amanda Willis are happy to be reunited.

“It was very exciting whenever we got the call that she was still alive,” Willis said. “She’s resilient, she's stubborn. No water is taking her down.”

The fact that Koda is alive and well is remarkable. The dog wasn't on a leash.

Park Ranger Josh Waggener said he and Willis searched along the Duck River for more than a day looking for the dog. They believed the worst had happened.

The morning after Christmas, Waggener returned.

“I told myself, the next day I would try one more time,” Waggener said. “As I was looking, I saw the reflection of the dog’s collar behind the waterfall. The dog had fallen into the corner of that waterfall. When it fell, it somehow got up on a ledge about a foot wide and sat there for 24 hours."

When Waggener couldn't get to the dog, he called the Coffee County Rescue Squad.

Daniel Eydt suited up and got into the water to save Koda.

“The water was flowing pretty good. It was higher than normal because of the recent rains we had,” Eydt said. “The techniques I used to save (Koda) were ones I recently learned.”

On Wednesday, Eydt and Koda met again under much safer circumstances.

Willis said she's eternally grateful for the men and woman who saved her four-legged family member.

She added that Koda has been getting caught up on sleep and has gotten a few new toys.

Koda isn't even a year old. Willis said they plan to go to the park again, but Koda will be kept on a leash in the future.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.