Man arrested after standoff, house fire appears in court

The man arrested after a standoff and house fire in north Nashville appeared in court on Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, police were called out to the home on Kings Lane. John Bond was barricaded inside after his family said he had assaulted them.

While police tried to talk Bond into surrendering, the house went up in flames.

Bond’s family said he has been battling mental illness.

Bond faces assault charges, but police say arson could be added if the investigation finds the fire was intentional.

