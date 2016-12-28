Police ID suspect in theft of TV from display honoring homicide victims

The Clarksville Police Department released this photo of the suspect. (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

Clarksville police are asking for help in finding the man who they say stole electronics from a library that were part of a display honoring homicide victims.

Detectives say Alex Hines walked into the Montgomery County Public Library on Dec. 14 and took a flat-screen TV and DVD player from a display.

The display honored the families of 423 homicide victims.

Hines had on a green sweatshirt at one point and left in a dark hoodie.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Scott Beaubien at 931-648-0656, ext. 5145, or the Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 931-645-8477.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.