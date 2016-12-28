Memorial planned for woman found dead after disappearance

A public memorial is planned for Ashley Brown, a Nashville woman who was found dead days after she disappeared.

Police are still trying to figure out how she died and how her body ended up at a trash dump off Lebanon Pike.

Her family is pleading with anyone who has information about her death to come forward.

Brown, 27, was last seen when she left a friend's apartment on the 200 block of 25th Avenue North on Dec. 17. She left her purse and car behind. According to a police news release, she was intoxicated.

Police believe her body was in a dumpster near the apartment building before being transported to AAA Disposal on Freightliner Drive, which is where her body was found on Dec. 21.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help Brown's family with funeral expenses. Click here for more information.

The memorial will be held at Centennial Park at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

