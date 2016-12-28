Court date continued for woman charged in officer shooting

A police officer was shot in the shoulder while responding to a call at the Cumberland Inn on Tuesday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The shooting happened at the Cumberland Inn on West Trinity Lane. (WSMV)

The alleged gunman has been identified as Paul Hardesty. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

The court date has been continued for the woman facing attempted murder and other charges after the shooting of a Metro officer.

Kathleen Daly's court date was scheduled for Wednesday morning but has been moved to Jan. 4. at 9:15 a.m.

Daly surrendered a week after the Dec. 13 shooting.

Officers were searching for a robbery suspect when they knocked on the door of a motel on Trinity Lane.

Daly opened the door, but police said she never mentioned that Paul Hardesty was inside the bathroom with a shotgun.

She ran out of the room, and two officers went inside. Hardesty fired, hitting Officer Terrance McBride.

McBride is recovering and is expected to be OK. Police said Hardesty later killed himself.

Daly, 26, is also charged with criminal impersonation, possession of drug paraphernalia and giving false information to officers.

