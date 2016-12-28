Changes coming to Tennessee laws in new year

Lawmakers have been busy this past legislative session, and in just a few days, there are big changes coming to Tennessee laws.

Starting on Jan. 1, those convicted of driving on a suspended or revoked license may still be able to keep their licenses.

Previously, the law required the courts to suspend those licenses. Now, a judge will be allowed to issue a restricted license as long as the offender agrees to pay fines.

There are also some big gun law changes to tell you about. For the first time in Tennessee, those who are 18 to 20 years old will now be able to get a handgun carry permit as long as they are either active duty military, retired or honorably discharged.

The change was motivated by the deadly terror attacks at a military recruiting office and a naval facility in Chattanooga last year.

Another gun-related law that is changing is the cost of a lifetime permit. It used to cost $500 to renew, but come Jan. 1, the cost will be knocked down to $200.

"I think it's a move in the right direction because it was a $500 fee, and until a couple of years ago, there was no lifetime permit," said John Harris, executive director of the Tennessee Firearms Association.

Keep in mind that first-time applicants will have to pay a one-time fee of $315.

Starting Jan. 1, breweries in Tennessee will be able to make and sell beer and cider with a higher alcohol content. Previously, the limit was 6.2 percent, but the new law raises it to 10.1 percent.

Customers could buy high-gravity beer in Tennessee, but it had to be made out-of-state.

