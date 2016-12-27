Vols, Huskers enjoy pre-bowl, Music City-style competition

Tennessee and Nebraska players and fans were officially welcomed to town for the Music City Bowl at the Wildhorse Saloon Tuesday night, the official kick-off to bowl week.

A business trip for the boys, the pre-bowl welcome party included live music, food and fun for players, coaches, administrators and sponsors.

UT head coach Bruce Jones said players who call Tennessee home are very proud of where they're from and eager to show off their capital city.

"I love Nashville," said Thomas Edwards, an offensive lineman from Kingsport. "I just love it, every time I come here. I love music. This is where people are found for music. And it's just a great place."

"We take great pride in the state of Tennessee and what we represent," Jones added. "We have a lot of players from the Midstate. It's been a unique experience for our football team as well, because we have to recruit nationally in Tennessee, just like Nebraska. So we have a lot of our players that's really their first opportunity to enjoy Nashville."

Jones said last year their players competed in a rib-eating contest. This year a hot chicken-eating and a songwriting competition are on tap.

Both Tennessee and Nebraska finished their regular season with tough division losses. Both teams look to gain some momentum into 2017 by winning the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl, which kicks off Friday at 2 p.m. at Nissan Stadium.

