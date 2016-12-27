Police: Man admits to accidentally shooting himself on I-440

The car was pulled over on I-440 at the Nolensville Pike exit. (WSMV)

Police say they have learned that no one shot at a car on Interstate 440 on Tuesday night.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the investigation began when a TDOT worker stopped to help after seeing a car on the side of I-440 West near the exit for Nolensville Pike.

The TDOT employee called police after one of the men inside the car told him he had been shot. The ramp was shut down for hours while police investigated the reported shooting.

Eduardo Alvarez, 19, later admitted to police he accidentally shot himself in the calf while driving on I-440.

Police said they found a Mason jar full of marijuana on the floor of the car. They reportedly also found two handguns, one of which was reported stolen in Wilson County, and several bags of pills.

Alvarez and Jeavaunie Francis are charged with theft of property, evidence tampering, unlawful weapon possession and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Francis, 20, is also accused of bringing contraband into a penal institution. Police said Francis had 20 pills on him when he was being booked into jail.

Two juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were also inside the car. They are being charged with theft, unlawful possession of a weapon and drug possession in juvenile court.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.