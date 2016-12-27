Family desperate for answers in Hickman County cold case

Paul Gregory Hayward was found shot to death the morning of Dec. 27, 2015. (WSMV)

A year later, a Hickman County family still has no idea what led to the shooting death of a father of two.

Paul Gregory Hayward’s body was found in Hickman County on Dec. 27, 2015. His family is still hoping for an arrest.

“He was a big kid. He loved to be outside looking for bugs and insects. He would make me hold snakes all the time,” said Cassie Shockley, Hayward’s younger sister. “Instead of being inside watching TV, we’d be out looking for crawdads.”

No matter how much they changed growing up, Shockley said she was always close with her brother, known to family as J.R.

Shockley said she couldn’t have been more proud to watch Hayward grow up to be a good father to two little boys.

“They certainly are a joy. Both of them carry their father’s traits,” said Catherine Pence, Hayward’s mother. “Both of them have the big smiles.”

Pence said this has been a difficult Christmas with her son not there.

“I never pictured him not being in my life,” Shockley said.

Last December, Hayward’s family said he was seen at the Crash Bar and Grill in Mount Pleasant and the Thirsty Mule in Columbia. His car was left in a parking lot and they have no idea where he went or if he was with anyone in the hours that followed.

The next morning, Hayward was found shot to death of Littlelot Road in Hickman County.

“It’s still hard to accept the fact that he’s gone,” Shockley said. “For me, it helps me to see his face.”

The family said they have been without answers since then.

“It hurts. It’s completely flipped our lives upside down,” Shockley said.

Hayward’s widow now lives in Louisiana. His family said they are dedicated to helping in any way they can to raise his two sons.

