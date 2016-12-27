Allen helps No. 2 Notre Dame women defeat Chattanooga 79-58 - WSMV Channel 4

Allen helps No. 2 Notre Dame women defeat Chattanooga 79-58

By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Lindsay Allen recorded her first career triple-double and Brianna Turner scored 24 points to help No. 2 Notre Dame beat Chattanooga 79-58 on Tuesday night for its 15th consecutive road victory.

Allen had 11 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for the sixth triple-double in Notre Dame women's basketball history. Skylar Diggins had two triple-doubles. The other three came from Mary Gavin, Sara Liebscher and Marina Mabrey.

Allen's 11 rebounds represented a career high for the senior guard. Her 12 assists matched a career high.

Notre Dame (12-1) was making its fourth stop on a six-game road stretch that continues Thursday when the Fighting Irish open Atlantic Coast Conference play at North Carolina State.

This six-game stretch represents Notre Dame's longest string of true road games in the program's history. Notre Dame hasn't lost a true road game since falling 91-81 at eventual national champion Connecticut on Dec. 5, 2015.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

