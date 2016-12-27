Christmas tree ruled out as cause of Brentwood house fire

Investigators say they may never know what caused a Brentwood home to burn down just days before Christmas.

Family members told firefighters they left a live Christmas tree lit while they were away, but that has been ruled out as a cause. Investigators said the fire started in the room adjacent to where the tree was.

The fire broke out on Elmington Court on Thursday night. The damage was so extensive, investigators don’t believe there is enough evidence left to determine a cause.

