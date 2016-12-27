Murfreesboro woman allegedly raped outside Walmart on Christmas Eve

The alleged victim said the attack happened outside the Walmart on Old Fort Parkway. (WSMV)

Murfreesboro police are searching for a man accused of raping a 38-year-old woman outside of the Walmart on Old Fort Parkway this weekend.

The victim told investigators she was attacked by a Hispanic man wearing a yellow pullover around 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

According to the report, the alleged rape happened in some bushes near the Bank of America ATM. The victim said she bit the man on the arm and drove herself to the hospital.

Officers responded just after 11 p.m., and Murfreesboro police have yet to make any arrests.

This comes less than four months after another woman told police she was raped in the Walmart parking lot on South Rutherford Boulevard, just six miles away. That victim later told police she didn’t want to move forward with prosecution and no arrests were made.

Channel 4 emailed Murfreesboro Police Sgt. Kyle Evans asking if the public should be concerned that Saturday’s alleged rapist is still on the run. He responded telling us the case is under investigation.

