Missing man with Alzheimer's found safe in south Nashville

Eddie Sanford Jr. was last seen at his apartment on Christmas Eve. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro police say a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer's has been found safe.

Eddie Sanford Jr., 69, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve at his apartment on D.B. Todd Boulevard.

A friend reported Sanford missing on Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday morning, Metro police said Sanford had been found safe in south Nashville and returned home.

