Missing man with Alzheimer's found safe in south Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

Missing man with Alzheimer's found safe in south Nashville

Posted: Updated:
Eddie Sanford Jr. was last seen at his apartment on Christmas Eve. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Eddie Sanford Jr. was last seen at his apartment on Christmas Eve. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro police say a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer's has been found safe.

Eddie Sanford Jr., 69, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve at his apartment on D.B. Todd Boulevard.

A friend reported Sanford missing on Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday morning, Metro police said Sanford had been found safe in south Nashville and returned home.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Missing man with Alzheimer's found safe in south NashvilleMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.