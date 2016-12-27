Cash award offered for information on Kroger robbery - WSMV Channel 4

Cash award offered for information on Kroger robbery

The man is accused cigarettes and beer. (Source: Franklin Police Department) The man is accused cigarettes and beer. (Source: Franklin Police Department)
Crime Stoppers in Franklin is offering a cash reward for information on a robbery.

The Franklin Police Department is working to identify a suspect who stole a carton of cigarettes and a case of Budweiser beer from a Kroger located on Columbia Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Franklin police at 615-794-4000. All callers will remain anonymous.

