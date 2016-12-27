Sheriff's offices providing free sober rides on New Year's Eve in Nashville, Wilson Co.

UPDATE: The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Sunday morning that its employee volunteers provided 367 free sober rides home on New Year's.

"I am extremely proud of these volunteers who gave up their time and gave up their holiday to make sure the streets were safe," Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall said in a news release.

In March, DCSO volunteers will offer the program again for St. Patrick's Day. More information can be found at the sheriff's office website.

Previously reported:

For the 33rd year in a row, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office will be offering free sober rides on New Year's Eve in Nashville.

The project intends to save lives by providing safe rides supported by DCSO volunteers. Last year, drivers took nearly 500 people home.

"For 33 years now, employees from the sheriff’s office have offered sober rides home to those who have had too much to drink. All you have to do is go to the pick-up location nearest to you," said Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall in a release. "The Sober Ride program is a Nashville tradition and we are proud to continue offering this free service year after year. Residents and visitors alike should make the right decision and choose a sober ride."

Those wanting a sober ride in downtown Nashville can head to the pick-up location at 2nd Avenue North and Commerce Street. Those at the Bicentennial Mall event can go to 4th Avenue North and Harrison Street.

Pick-up hours will be from 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve through 2 a.m. New Year’s Day.

Passengers may request to be taken home or to a hotel in Davidson County only. Drivers will not drop off passengers at another bar or party

Reservations will not be accepted for the service.

Hall encourages anyone celebrating to have an alternative plan for a sober ride. All volunteers are sheriff’s office employees.

A similar program will be offered in Wilson County by the sheriff's office from 8 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday.

According to Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan, people can call 615-444-1412 to ask for a safe ride home from any part of Wilson County. This also does not include rides to other parties or stops.

"We just want to make sure all of our citizens are safe on the roads," Bryan said. "We encourage everyone in Wilson County to have a good time ringing in the New Year, but we just want to make sure everyone out there does so in a safe manner...Please take advantage of it."

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.