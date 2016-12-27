THP proposes solution for HOV problems

Tennessee drivers see the HOV signs on the highways, but many don’t observe them. Some drivers told Channel 4 they don’t even know what they mean.

"We don't have them in Illinois where I'm from so I was just like, well nobody is telling me I can't drive here, so I guess I can," said driver Kelsey Meredith.

Chances are good those Tennessee HOV law breakers will not get pulled over.

Lt. Bill Miller, spokesman for the Tennessee Highway Patrol, said it's often not safe for the offender, the officer and everyone else around them because if they try to pull to the right, they must cross several lanes of traffic. If they pull to the left, there's not enough room.

"That is causing major traffic congestion, a major hazard, and it's very difficult to enforce at times," Miller said.

For the first time, THP is suggesting moving the HOV lanes from the far left hand lane to the far right.

"It would make it more conducive for a traffic stop," Miller said.

Channel 4 took that suggestion to the Tennessee Department of Transportation where officials admit that enforcement is a problem.

"Frankly, we do operate on the honor system," said Chief Engineer Paul Degges.

However, Degges said moving the lane would defeat the purpose of trying to alleviate traffic.

"If people are always having to cut in front of you to get on and off the interstate, the HOV lane in the right lane frankly just isn't practical," Degges said.

Channel 4 asked TDOT, "Why continue to pay to have HOV lanes?" They're expensive.

In fact, TDOT recently had to upgrade all of the signs and markings, a project that cost $2.9 million, with most of that funded by federal tax dollars.

Turns out, TDOT is stuck. The feds, who helped build the highways back in the 1990s, made HOV lanes a stipulation.

"So for us not to do that, we would probably have to repay probably $40-$50 million dollars, if not more, in those federal funds," Degges said.

Degges said he now hopes for a change: some sort of new technology to surface that will help alleviate Tennessee's major traffic problems, though he did not say what.

"Probably 18 to 24 months is the time frame that we would start to see some of those installations," Degges said

In the meantime, drivers will continue to pay for HOV lanes and laws that many call useless.

"Why are you going to keep spending money to update the lanes, and put up the signs, and do all that if you're not going to enforce it," Meredith said.

Channel 4 reached out to the Federal Highway Administration. A spokesperson would not answer our questions about why they continue to require Tennessee to have HOV lanes. Instead they released a statement saying, in part, that Tennessee could be fined for not complying but that those fines would come as a last resort.

