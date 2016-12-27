Nashville robbery suspect appears in court

Joshua Hackett, 35, was arrested on aggravated robbery charges, including the Steak n Shake in Madison. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The man who police say is behind a string of robberies in Nashville appeared in court on Tuesday.

Police say Joshua Hackett robbed a man last week outside Walmart on Gallatin Pike. He then took off in the man’s car with his wallet.

Minutes later, police say Hackett robbed a nearby Steak ‘n Shake.

Hackett was arrested after officers were tipped off to where he was hiding.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.