Franklin Transit Authority to run normal hours during New Year's Eve

NASHVILLE, TN

Franklin Transit Authority says all Franklin Transit Services will run normal hours on New Year’s Eve, but Twilight TODD services will not be running.

Franklin Transit service will also run normal hours on Monday Jan. 2.

For more information call the Franklin Transit Authority at 615-628-0260 or visit www.franklintransit.org.

