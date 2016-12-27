THP reminds drivers to move over following TDOT worker incident

Police have identified the driver accused of hitting a Tennessee Department of Transportation worker on Christmas Eve.

Metro police have charged Dennis Castellanos-Moreno with driving without a license, driving without insurance, and failure to use due care.

James Rogers, who goes simply by J.R., was helping a family change a tire on the side of Interstate 40 near Hermitage on Christmas Eve when he was hit.

Already this year, two TDOT workers have been killed.

Law enforcement is warning people to pay attention and slow down. They say doing so can save lives of TDOT workers and other emergency personnel.

Sgt. Travis Plotzer with Tennessee Highway Patrol said distraction and speed are usually factors in highway accidents and fatalities.

“Distracted driving is at an epidemic level. We just need people to focus on driving,” Plotzer said.

Since 1948, 111 TDOT workers have been killed in the line of duty.

A TDOT spokesperson tells WSMV the two fatalities from this year are very similar to what happened Saturday night.

“These TDOT workers, they're part of our team. We all work well together,” Plotzer said. “We want to make sure that everybody is safe. The Move Over Law applies to them like it would a police car, fire truck, ambulance, it applies to TDOT workers as well.”

Police records show Rogers was helping Marvin Mooney change a tire on the side of I-40. Attempts to reach Mooney were unsuccessful.

Police say Castellanos-Moreno wasn't paying attention, and was going too fast as he approached the scene. When cars started slowing down in front of him, he lost control and struck Rogers.

Plotzer believes the Move Over Law can save lives.

“It should be a courtesy thing, a common courtesy,” Plotzer said. “You can't move over, you must slow down. But it's very clear, if you can move over, you must move over.”

THP and TDOT say if you are unable to move over, slow down and give crews as much room as you can.

Not following the Move Over Law carries a penalty of 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

