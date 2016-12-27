Police search for woman in attempted robbery at Subway

Police say the woman demanded money, but employees refused. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Detectives are searching for a woman accused of attempting to rob a Subway restaurant in Nashville on Monday night.

Police said the suspect entered the Subway at 3010 Dickerson Pike around 5:20 p.m. and demanded money from employees, who refused. The woman reached in her waistband area, but employees never saw a weapon.

The woman fled the scene in a vehicle, possibly a black four-door Nissan. She did not steal anything.

The suspect is a white woman who is approximately 5’8” tall with a stocky build. She was wearing a red cap and gray scarf covering part of her face at the time of the attempted robbery.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

