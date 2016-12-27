Franklin PD searching for suspect who used cloned credit card

Police are looking for the man who used a cloned credit card at the Sam's Club in Franklin.

According to the Franklin Police Department, the man used the card to buy $340 in items earlier this month.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 cash for information about the man's identity. Call 615-794-4000 with information.

