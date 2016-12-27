Jailer suffered concussion after November fight with inmate

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - Documents show a deputy at the Rutherford County jail suffered a concussion after being assaulted by an inmate last month.

The Daily News Journal reports (http://on.dnj.com/2i3KVhI) Deputy Jeremy Schrimpf was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for his injuries following the Nov. 15 incident.

Documents say inmate Matthew Thomas attacked Schrimpf after being told he had lost his trusty privileges for not reporting a fight between two other inmates.

Trusties do light maintenance and other work around the jail and are given reduced sentenced in exchange.

Surveillance video shows Thomas striking Schrimpf as another deputy steps in to help his fellow jailer. That deputy was also injured during the scuffle.

Records show Thomas was charged with assault.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Lisa Marchesoni says Thomas could face more charges.

Information from: The Daily News Journal, http://www.dnj.com

