Jailer suffered concussion after November fight with inmate

An injury crash involving a tanker truck hauling gasoline on I-65 North in the Springfield and White House area occurred at mile marker 108.More >>
A fatal accident occurred on I-40 West at mile marker 210.More >>
Already this year, three people have died while kayaking on middle Tennessee's waterways. Water rescue teams are seeing an increase in calls, and are having to respond to inexperienced kayakers who find themselves in trouble. If you combine inexperienced kayakers, with people boating under the influence, we have the recipe for a dangerous weekend out on the water.More >>
Police responded to a report of a robbery at Cash America Pawn on Charlotte Pike on July 1.More >>
Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck on I-24 West in Robertson County at mile marker 26.More >>
Officers were called to a domestic related situation at an apartment on Union Hall Road just after 4:30 a.m. on July 1.More >>
Terrorized residents are breathing a sigh of relief as seven teenagers are behind bars for allegedly committing more than 30 car burglaries and multiple car thefts across Middle Tennessee.More >>
More than 130 new laws in Tennessee will go into effect on July 1.More >>
Congressman Marsha Blackburn, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump through many controversies, responded to his recent tweets.More >>
Thomas McKinnie Jr. is accused of writing checks to himself totaling almost $200,000 from the trust account of a minor.More >>
