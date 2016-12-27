Man wanted for stealing power tool set from Lowe's in Franklin

Police in Franklin are looking for the man who they say stole a power tool set from the Lowe's in Cool Springs.

Christopher Lanier allegedly ran off after an employee tried to stop him from stealing the $200 DeWalt set on Dec. 7.

Lanier is a convicted felon and is on probation. It is possible he could be staying in the Rutherford County area.

Information on Lanier’s whereabouts is worth up to $1,000 with an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.

