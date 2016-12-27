THP: Car goes up in flames after wrong-way crash on I-24

A car went up in flames after the driver went the wrong way for several miles on Interstate 24 early Tuesday morning.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report, the 2001 Nissan Sentra was going east when it crashed into another car on I-24 West at mile marker 52.

The driver reportedly continued driving the wrong way for 12 more miles before the car ignited in flames near the exit for Waldron Road just before 3:30 a.m.

The driver, identified by THP as Spencer Rhodes of Mt. Juliet, is charged with DUI, felony reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

Rhodes was not injured in the crash.

