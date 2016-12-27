Wilson County volunteer firefighter arrested - WSMV Channel 4

Wilson County volunteer firefighter charged with solicitation of minor

Matthew Allen Patterson (Source: Wilson County Sheriff's Office) Matthew Allen Patterson (Source: Wilson County Sheriff's Office)
GLADEVILLE, TN

A volunteer firefighter in Wilson County is accused of soliciting a minor.

Detectives with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after being tipped off by the Department of Homeland Security.

Matthew Allen Patterson, 31, was booked into the Wilson County jail and is charged with solicitation of a minor.

According to police, Patterson lives in Gladeville.

Details about the evidence obtained by police were not released.

“This is yet another reminder of the danger that our children face in today’s digital age. It is your duty and responsibility as a parent to maintain and closely monitor any type of electronic device that your child uses,” said Sheriff Robert Bryan in a news release. “Parents are reminded that there are predators constantly looking for an opportunity to take advantage of the innocence a child.”

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

