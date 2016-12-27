2 Fort Campbell soldiers being held without bond on homicide charges

Two Fort Campbell soldiers have been charged with criminal homicide in the deadly shooting of a Clarksville man.

A judge formally charged two Fort Campbell soldiers with criminal homicide on Tuesday morning.

Robert Gough and Marqus Bryant are accused of killing 25-year-old Joseph Gordon.

Investigators say Gordon's body was covered in blood when they found him in the parking lot of a Clarksville apartment complex on Friday.

Police arrested 24-year-old Gough and 20-year-old Bryant on Saturday.

In court on Tuesday, the judge read a narrative saying that police found surveillance video showing Bryant's black Charger in the parking lot where they found Gordon.

According to police, the two soldiers were buying marijuana. That deal allegedly turned into a robbery, which is when Gordon was shot.

Judge Ken Goble Jr. read this narrative in court:

Gough stated that while he was in the car with Gordon discussing the drug purchase, 'Delo' got out of Bryant's vehicle and attempted to rob Gordon at gunpoint before ultimately shooting him. Bryant stated that after the shooting, he drove Gough and 'Delo' away from the scene to a nearby residence where he witnessed marijuana taken from Gordon divided between Gough and 'Delo.'

Both suspects are being held without bond. Preliminary hearings have been set for both men on Jan. 5 at 1:30 p.m.

Channel 4 reached out to the Clarksville Police Department to ask if they have identified "Delo" as a suspect. They said it's an ongoing investigation and have no new information to share.

