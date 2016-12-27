Officials identify 3 people killed in East TN plane crash - WSMV Channel 4

Officials identify 3 people killed in East TN plane crash

Posted: Updated:
The plane was heading to the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport. (WSMV) The plane was heading to the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport. (WSMV)
GATLINBURG, TN (WSMV) -

Three people were killed when their single-engine plane crashed in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park earlier this week.

According to WBIR, a reconnaissance flight by the Tennessee Army National Guard located the plane within the park just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

WBIR reports the victims are 42-year-old Kim Smith, 41-year-old David Starling and 8-year-old Hunter Starling, according to the National Park Service. They were all from Jacksonville, FL.

The control tower lost contact with the plane around 4:30 p.m. Monday somewhere over the park.

The plane took off in Jacksonville, FL, and was heading to the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport.

The FAA issued an alert when the Cessna 182 aircraft went missing about 15 miles south of the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport.

A family member notified the FAA when the flight did not arrive as scheduled.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.