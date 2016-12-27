Officials identify 3 people killed in East TN plane crash

The plane was heading to the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport. (WSMV)

Three people were killed when their single-engine plane crashed in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park earlier this week.

According to WBIR, a reconnaissance flight by the Tennessee Army National Guard located the plane within the park just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

WBIR reports the victims are 42-year-old Kim Smith, 41-year-old David Starling and 8-year-old Hunter Starling, according to the National Park Service. They were all from Jacksonville, FL.

The control tower lost contact with the plane around 4:30 p.m. Monday somewhere over the park.

The plane took off in Jacksonville, FL, and was heading to the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport.

The FAA issued an alert when the Cessna 182 aircraft went missing about 15 miles south of the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport.

A family member notified the FAA when the flight did not arrive as scheduled.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.