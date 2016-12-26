Metro officials collecting Christmas trees for recycling - WSMV Channel 4

Metro officials collecting Christmas trees for recycling

Metro Nashville has its own drop-off program for those looking to get rid of their Christmas trees.

Last year, nearly 10,500 trees were dropped off for recycling.

From Dec. 26 through Feb. 17, residents will be able to drop off trees at the following locations:

  • Cane Ridge Park
  • Una Recreation Center
  • Whitfield Park
  • Cedar Hill Park
  • Two Rivers Park
  • Joelton Community Center
  • Sevier Park, Richland Park
  • Elmington Park
  • Edwin Warner Park
  • Lakewood City Hall
  • Douglas Park
  • Nature's Best Organics of Tennessee (Both locations at 1511 Elm Hill Pike and 6401 Centennial Boulevard. Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.)

All ornaments, lights and other decorations have to be removed from the trees. Artificial trees will not be accepted.

Metro Public Works employees will take the trees to Nature's Best Organics of Tennessee, which is where they will be chipped and composted into mulch. Officials say this process saves the city money in disposal fees and keeps the trees from taking up space in landfills.

For more information, click here or call 615-862-8750.

