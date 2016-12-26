Real People With Rudy: Woman determined to protect deaf children from abuse

Poppy Steele is working to make the world better for those who are hearing impaired. (WSMV)

Over 50 percent of deaf girls and boys are sexually abused, according to the National Child Traumatic Stress Network.

There's a woman and an organization in Middle Tennessee determined to break that cycle.

Poppy Steele's name fits her determination.

"A child sex offender is going to look for someone who is isolated, someone who can't communicate to those around them, and so a deaf child, sadly, often fits that description to a T," Steele said.

What Steele and The Sign Club try to do is eliminate that isolation.

None of these children at Benny Bills Elementary School suffer from hearing loss, but part of their mission in The Sign Club is to connect through music, that in many cases, can't really be heard by the audience.

"My older sister is profoundly deaf and her two children and her husband are profoundly deaf. This is the time to teach them that people are people," said Laurie Phillips, who is a teacher at the school. "When the opportunity came to open up a club at Benny Bills, I spoke with Poppy Steele."

"When I was working in the schools and I met some deaf children and I saw the abuse and the isolation, I knew that the world I had grown up in was very different," Steele said.

With the help of TN Sen. Ferrell Haile and a bill signed into law, Steele gave children with hearing loss a legal voice which allowed law enforcement to better communicate with potential abuse victims.

"Those moments that I treasure and hang onto and remind myself that that's why we do what we do," Steele said. "For those moments when the world became a little better for the deaf."

