Man found in creek after going missing on Christmas Day

A Robertson County man is recovering after getting lost and ending up in a creek on Christmas Day.

The sheriff's department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol spent hours on Sunday searching for the 73-year-old.

He was eventually spotted by a THP helicopter about a half mile away from his home. The pilot guided deputies to his location.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.