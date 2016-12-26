Man found in creek after going missing on Christmas Day - WSMV Channel 4

Man found in creek after going missing on Christmas Day

A Robertson County man is recovering after getting lost and ending up in a creek on Christmas Day.

The sheriff's department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol spent hours on Sunday searching for the 73-year-old.

He was eventually spotted by a THP helicopter about a half mile away from his home. The pilot guided deputies to his location.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

