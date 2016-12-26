Man found in creek after going missing on Christmas Day

Terrorized residents are breathing a sigh of relief as seven teenagers are behind bars for allegedly committing more than 30 car burglaries and multiple car thefts across Middle Tennessee.More >>
Terrorized residents are breathing a sigh of relief as seven teenagers are behind bars for allegedly committing more than 30 car burglaries and multiple car thefts across Middle Tennessee.More >>
More than 130 new laws in Tennessee will go into effect on July 1.More >>
More than 130 new laws in Tennessee will go into effect on July 1.More >>
Congressman Marsha Blackburn, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump through many controversies, responded to his recent tweets.More >>
Congressman Marsha Blackburn, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump through many controversies, responded to his recent tweets.More >>
Thomas McKinnie Jr. is accused of writing checks to himself totaling almost $200,000 from the trust account of a minor.More >>
Thomas McKinnie Jr. is accused of writing checks to himself totaling almost $200,000 from the trust account of a minor.More >>
Metro police arrested three suspects in a large drug ring while one of the suspect’s children was in the car.More >>
Metro police arrested three suspects in a large drug ring while one of the suspect’s children was in the car.More >>
Greer Stadium became obsolete in August of 2014 when the Nashville Sounds moved to a new stadium near Germantown in downtown Nashville. What's next for the Greer property has been the subject of much debate.More >>
Greer Stadium became obsolete in August of 2014 when the Nashville Sounds moved to a new stadium near Germantown in downtown Nashville. What's next for the Greer property has been the subject of much debate.More >>
When a devastating loss struck a longtime friend, a Christian musician stepped forward with an idea to help. The idea has turned into something far beyond what he ever imagined.More >>
When a devastating loss struck a longtime friend, a Christian musician stepped forward with an idea to help. The idea has turned into something far beyond what he ever imagined.More >>
Tennessee's top elections official says state law doesn't allow him to release the voter information requested by a commission appointed by President Donald Trump to probe allegations of voter fraud.More >>
Tennessee's top elections official says state law doesn't allow him to release the voter information requested by a commission appointed by President Donald Trump to probe allegations of voter fraud.More >>
The charges have been dropped against two teens who were accused of starting the wildfires in Gatlinburg last fall.More >>
The charges have been dropped against two teens who were accused of starting the wildfires in Gatlinburg last fall.More >>
Metro police are searching for the man accused in a shooting outside an apartment building near Talbot’s Corner that left a man critically injured and also injured an 11-year-old boy.More >>
Metro police are searching for the man accused in a shooting outside an apartment building near Talbot’s Corner that left a man critically injured and also injured an 11-year-old boy.More >>
The recent hot weather and a mild winter might be bringing out more than just ticks.More >>
The recent hot weather and a mild winter might be bringing out more than just ticks.More >>
The charges have been dropped against two teens who were accused of starting the wildfires in Gatlinburg last fall.More >>
The charges have been dropped against two teens who were accused of starting the wildfires in Gatlinburg last fall.More >>
A woman who survived a heart transplant surgery seven years ago died less than 24 hours after giving birth to her first child.More >>
A woman who survived a heart transplant surgery seven years ago died less than 24 hours after giving birth to her first child.More >>
An appeals court has upheld the maximum 10- to 20-year prison sentence for a Pennsylvania man who tried to rape a real estate agent and claimed in his diary to "truly enjoy the hunt."More >>
An appeals court has upheld the maximum 10- to 20-year prison sentence for a Pennsylvania man who tried to rape a real estate agent and claimed in his diary to "truly enjoy the hunt."More >>
If you bought a cell phone, tablet, laptop or similar product that used a lithium ion battery from 2000-2011, you might be owed some cash.More >>
If you bought a cell phone, tablet, laptop or similar product that used a lithium ion battery from 2000-2011, you might be owed some cash.More >>
Here’s one for the record books.More >>
Here’s one for the record books.More >>
Federal, local and state law enforcement officers made numerous arrests in Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida as part of an operation on Friday.More >>
Federal, local and state law enforcement officers made numerous arrests in Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida as part of an operation on Friday.More >>
Five vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 24 West near the exit for Bell Road on Friday morning.More >>
Five vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 24 West near the exit for Bell Road on Friday morning.More >>
A Memphis mom faces criminal charges after investigators said she gave a gun to her young son.More >>
A Memphis mom faces criminal charges after investigators said she gave a gun to her young son.More >>
When a devastating loss struck a longtime friend, a Christian musician stepped forward with an idea to help. The idea has turned into something far beyond what he ever imagined.More >>
When a devastating loss struck a longtime friend, a Christian musician stepped forward with an idea to help. The idea has turned into something far beyond what he ever imagined.More >>